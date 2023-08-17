Sevilla ko 6-5 on penalties, City wins the European Super Cup – Football

Manchester City won the European Super Cup by beating Sevilla 6-5 after penalties in the grand final played tonight at the Karaiskakis stadium in Athens. For the Spanish winners of the Europa Leasgue, Gudelj’s mistake from the penalty spot who sent the ball over the crossbar was decisive. A mistake that sent Guardiola’s team into ecstasy, which had won the Champions League in June against Inter.

In regulation time, the match ended 1-1. In the 25th minute En-Nesyri headed Sevilla’s lead goal, Palmer replied for the English in the 63rd minute, again with a header.

This time, at the end of a closely contested match, Sevilla were let down by penalties. On May 31, again from eleven meters, the Spaniards won the Europa League by beating Mourinho’s Roma in the final in Budapest.

