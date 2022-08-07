Original title: Sevilla officially announced that Spanish midfielder Isco won 19 titles with Real Madrid on a 2-year contract

Official news from La Liga powerhouse Sevilla, the team visa-free Isco has reached an agreement, the two sides signed a two-year contract until June 30, 2024.

Sevilla officially announced on Sunday that it has reached a joining agreement with Isco in principle. The player will undergo a medical examination next Monday. If nothing else, the two sides will sign a two-year contract.

Standing at 30, Isco is 1.76 meters tall and is a right-footed midfielder. He is good at passing, controlling the ball, and has excellent free-kick skills. Isco’s contract with Real Madrid expires in this summer window, and the player is currently worth 7.5 million euros in Germany. Isco has been reduced to a fringe player at Real Madrid last season, making 17 appearances in all competitions, of which 14 are substitutes, playing a total of 407 minutes, scoring 2 goals (1 in La Liga and 1 in the Copa del Rey), and 1 more assist.

Isco is a meritorious player of Real Madrid. He played 353 times in various competitions, scored 53 goals, and provided 56 assists. Champions League champions, 4 Club World Cup champions, 3 Western Super Cup champions, 3 European Super Cup champions).

Real Madrid fans are also blessing Isco’s departure from the team, hoping that he can usher in the second spring of his career in Sevilla.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: