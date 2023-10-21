Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Clash of LaLiga Giants at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium

Welcome to the live match between Sevilla and Real Madrid, corresponding to matchday 10 of LaLiga, which takes place at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

The meringues come to this match at the top of the general LaLiga table with 24 points, followed by Girona with 22 and Barcelona with 21. While Sevilla is up to number 14 with 8 units.

Seville – Real Madrid LIVE, matchday 10 of La Liga, Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, Seville, Spain

Update:

Those of Ancelotti visit the Sevilla fiefdom, a square in which it is always difficult to fight despite the current state of form of the Nervión team.

Those who follow like a shot are the targets. Are LaLiga leaders with 24 points out of 27 possible, two ahead of the Girona and in three to FC Barcelona.

Real Madrid has won 10 of 11 meetings disputed and only lost one, against Atlético de Madrid. In the last three league games, he has scored nine goals and has not conceded any. Jude Bellingham has fallen on his feet at Chamartin and he already has ten goals as a Real Madrid player, the team’s top scorer.

Meanwhile, in the Sevilla FC, the waters remain troubled. After a complicated season, which ended with the seventh Europa League, it seemed that the Seville team had found calm with Mendilibar. Nothing is further from reality.

The Basque coach, dismissed after the terrible start to the campaign, makes way for Diego Alonso. The former Uruguayan coach meets the team 14º con eight points in eight games. The template has given signs of improvement and with the arrival of the new coach, it remains to be seen if things work out again.

Both Real Madrid and Arsenal, both at home, will be the first acid tests.