Sevilla wins the Europa League, Roma are defeated on penalties: the mistakes of Mancini and Ibanez are decisive

It still ends like this. It always ends like this. With the Seville sample of Europa League for the seventh time, his trophy. And the opponents to chew bitter. Italy mocked, the Roma in tears in the middle of the field. Close around its leader Jose Mourinho that brought her up to a step away from the continental trophy with her weapons: the intensity, the application, the head and the heart. They weren’t enough penalties.

Roma surrenders only from the penalty spot, after 1-1 and beyond 140 minutes of play infinite, between regulations, supplementary and maxi-recoveries. A grueling match. Dirty, full of tension, protests, yellow cards (as many as 13 in the end, plus others on the bench), episodes, even referees. In short, a final. That Roma played Mourinho. Just perfect, as long as the petrol lasted, that is Paulo Dybala. On the eve Mourinho had said that he had “20-30 minutes” in his legs: he hadn’t lied. The Argentine champion remained on the field until the 60th minute, but he charmed for half an hour, between assist, dribbling and the gol that had deluded everyone. As long as he shone, Roma flew and Sevilla understood nothing. The rest was defended and so much suffering. Useless, unfortunately. Sevilla, on the other hand, showed off his skills, already shown in the semifinal against Juventus. A patient possession of the ball, an enveloping maneuver capable of bypassing even the rockiest defences. Or mislead them, as happened with Mancini on the occasion of the own goal that nullifies Dybala’s advantage. So he had overturned Juventus in the return. So he also reassembled a Budapest Roma, dragging them to penalties and then mocking them.

They remain for the Giallorossi regrets. Also recriminations: for a penalty 10 minutes from the end for a handball that referee Taylor he could easily have whistled, or for the decisive penalty missed by Sevilla and made to repeat by the Var, a more unique than rare circumstance. But in the end there are more regrets for a match that went exactly as Mourinho had planned and that even after that could have leaned to one side or the other. Predictable script. Ball for Sevilla, but tactical snitch for Roma. It would be an exaggeration to say that the Giallorossi play better, but certainly throughout the first half they succeed better in their plan, made up of preventative markings, concentration and also restarts. In fact, the first opportunity is yellow and red: Dybala creates, Spinazzola he finds himself a placement that is almost a penalty, but he shoots too centrally. The goal, however impromptu, is not accidental. Three touches are enough for Roma to go on goal: the usual aggressive recovery of Matic, Mancini’s pocket, and then Dybala’s left, control and shot at the corner. Yellow-red apotheosis. Almost.

Sevilla is completely ensnared by Roma and by Dybala’s serpentines, which continues to drive the opposing defense crazy: on the umpteenth magic of the Argentine playmaker, Pellegrini look for the penalty and find yellow for simulation. Only in the final, with the class of Rakitic, the Spaniards hit a post. The draw would not have been deserved, but it is a small sign that something is changing. The changes also take care of steering the inertia in the second half, lamella e breast, the former Serie A already decisive against Juve. And then the attitude: Mourinho’s men were more decisive, too much and too soon submissive. On the cross cut of Navascomes the unfortunate own goal by Mancini who puts everything back into balance.

The rhythms slow down nerves rise and paradoxically this helps Rome. Who in the quagmire, in the fray, almost finds the winning paw of Abraham. In such a poised match, the moment of the Was: first he saves the Giallorossi by taking away a penalty called on Ibanez (who, however, touched the ball first), then he doesn’t call referee Taylor back for a very risky hand of Fernando in the area, judged to be attached to the body. For the moment she only wins the tiredness. Overtime, where the teams are obviously even more tired and only Roma with a series of crosses and bell towers is close to the coup. However, since a winner must be found, all that remains is penalties. Where unfortunately Roma are left with only defenders. And the difference can be seen: Mancini (save) and Ibanez (post) are wrong. Rui Patricio deceives by saving the match point but the Var repeats the penalty e montiel hits the mark. Sevilla conquers the Europa League once again. Rome cries.

