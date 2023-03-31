Home Sports Seville of LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV
Sports

Seville of LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

Seville of LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/01/2023 at 00:30

CEST


The premises are positioned in fifteenth place in the table

The red and white team lost in their last league match

As part of the Day 27 of LaLiga Santander 2022-2023he Cadiz and the Sevilla they will face each other in Nuevo Mirandilla next Saturday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Sergio Gonzalez come to the showdown with a recent history of three draws and one winwhile the squad led by Jose Luis Mendilibar records three losses and one victory throughout their latest disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the team from Cádiz is in fifteenth position in the table with 28 points and -17 in its goal differential, so that it is currently between the middle of the table and the relegation zone. Instead, the red-and-whites are in 14th place with 28 points and -13 in terms of average goals and, therefore, also between the red positions and the middle of the table.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Cadiz and the Sevilla because of Day 27 of LaLiga Santander will take place on Saturday April 1 at 6:30 p.m.and can be enjoyed in Spain through DAZN.

