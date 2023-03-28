Home Sports Sevu Reece suffers a cruciate ligament rupture and misses the World Cup with the All Blacks
Sports

Sevu Reece suffers a cruciate ligament rupture and misses the World Cup with the All Blacks

by admin
Sevu Reece suffers a cruciate ligament rupture and misses the World Cup with the All Blacks

More than a week after Sevu Reece’s injury against the Blues on a poorly controlled clearing by Rieko Ioane (28-34 victory), the Crusaders announced that the results of the examinations revealed a rupture of the cruciate ligaments. A surgical intervention is planned and will keep him away from the pitch until the end of 2023.

« We really feel sorry for him. He has been amazing for us. It’s a big loss said Scott Robertson, Crusaders coach and future All Blacks manager. For the moment, it is Ian Foster who is still in post and who will have to do without the winger for the next World Cup (September 8 – October 28). At 26, Sevu Reece has 15 tries in 23 appearances with the All Blacks.

See also  Atlanta collective outperforms Indiana, Trae Young sent off for kicking ball at umpire

You may also like

FC Barcelona | Ansu Fati’s father is outraged:...

Football, EM qualification: Scotland surprise against Spain

The world’s best result of the season Zhang...

IOC recommends – Russian athletes should be allowed...

Wednesday’s transfer gossip: Kane, Mount, Rashford, Kovacic, Kim...

Germany loses the international football match against Belgium...

Scotland 2-0 Spain: Andy Robertson & Steve Clarke...

Poole’s 27 points and key mistakes ruined the...

Basketball: Fourth Euroleague defeat in a row for...

Brooklyn, season over for Ben Simmons

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy