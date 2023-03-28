More than a week after Sevu Reece’s injury against the Blues on a poorly controlled clearing by Rieko Ioane (28-34 victory), the Crusaders announced that the results of the examinations revealed a rupture of the cruciate ligaments. A surgical intervention is planned and will keep him away from the pitch until the end of 2023.
« We really feel sorry for him. He has been amazing for us. It’s a big loss said Scott Robertson, Crusaders coach and future All Blacks manager. For the moment, it is Ian Foster who is still in post and who will have to do without the winger for the next World Cup (September 8 – October 28). At 26, Sevu Reece has 15 tries in 23 appearances with the All Blacks.