SFP, the secret to burning localized fat

Even more than body weight, localized fat is the real concern of men and women. Fake skinny people who accumulate fat in specific points of the body – the belly for men, buttocks and thighs for women – which, in addition to being unaesthetic and also limiting in many sporting and daily activities it is above all directly connected with numerous diseases, even serious ones such as hypertension, diabetes and heart attack. The problem is that localized fat is very, very stubbornand reducing or eliminating it is by no means easy.

Localized fat: why is it formed?

But why does men’s bellies form and fat accumulates on women’s buttocks and thighs? Why a an ancestral physiological mechanism an excessive availability of food has superimposed itself in recent decades. For millions of years humans have lived with little food available and in conditions of calorie deficit, e the body has learned to “store” it by saving energy as much as possible. Millions of years of continuous physical activity to hunt, cultivate and survive in conditions of scarce food availability have created a conservative organism, which physiologically “sets aside” resources for periods of scarcity.

But then the availability of food increased, especially for everyone in the last century, and so on overweight and obesity have spread on a large scaleuntil the last century limited to the noble and wealthy classes.

Belly, hips and buttocks: why is it difficult to burn this fat?

One would think that by eating a little less (or rather: eating better, with the right balance of nutrients and the right amount of calories) and moving more, that is by rebalancing the caloric balance, not only do you lose weight but you also eliminate localized fat on the belly, hips and buttocks. And yet, as a matter of fact, this is not the case. It is true that when we exercise our body produces adrenaline and noradrenaline which activate the mobilization of fats. It is also true that this mechanism is completely individual, which is also triggered in relation to the heart rate and only after a certain more or less prolonged period of time. But it is above all true that fat located on the belly, hips and buttocks is less sensitive to the activation of catecholamines released during physical activity. And so, trying to get rid of the belly or slim down the hips and buttocks, we end up eating a little less, doing more physical activity, and trigger a vicious cycle of localized fat storageato so we lose it almost everywhere in our body except where we would like. What to do then?

The secret to burning localized fat

The secret to burning localized fat is cancel the inhibitory effect of lipolysis exerted by α-2 adrenoceptors, that is, to defuse the local fat conservation mechanism that we have been carrying around for millennia. This was discovered in 2007 by the American physiologist Lyle McDonald who created a training protocol called Stubborn Fat Protocol o SFP (protocol for stubborn fat) by combining in a single training session two of the best known cardio protocols, respectively the anaerobic High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and the Steady State Training (SST) aerobic.

The mechanism is basically this: first high-intensity anaerobic exercise releases a greater amount of molecules active in lipolysis processes then aerobic exercise allows fat to be oxidized at a high rate during exercise.

Stubborn Fat Protocol in practice

Today they basically exist 2 versions of the Stubborn Fat Protocolbut wanting to limit ourselves to 2.0, which is the most recent, the gist of the training can be summarized as follows:

5-10 minutes of activation and warm-up 5 to 10 minutes of HIIT with 10-15″ of maximum intensity activity alternating with an active recovery of 45-50″ at very low intensity. 5 minutes of rest to allow the fatty acids to be released into the bloodstream 20 to 40 minutes of low-moderate intensity aerobic activity 5 minutes of HIIT with longer duration and lower intensity sprints (30″ at submaximal intensity and recovery from 30″, or 60″ and 60″) 3-5 minutes of cool down

Total: from 40′ to 1 total hour of activityto be repeated no more than 2 times a week and leaving at least 48 hours of rest between one workout and another.

How and where to practice Stubborn Fat Protocol? In the gym on cardio machines or with a functional training circuit if you can handle high intensities, but also if you want to do outdoor activities such as running or cycling or even walking.

