SGAMBEDA 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Great success with the public and participation in Livigno, for the 33rd edition of the BWT Sgambeda, which provided emotions from start to finish, making this last Sunday before the Christmas holidays unforgettable. Excellent numbers and growing compared to last year, with participants coming from all over Europe and representing over 100 teams, testifying to the fascination exercised by the historicity of this event and the profound process of internationalisation, which has long characterized the events organized in the Livigno area.

France, Norway, Spain, Finland, Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and Switzerland are just some of the nationalities represented by this year’s bibs, for a true cross-country skiing celebration, capable, thanks to its strong roots in the social fabric , to the long tradition and technical quality of the route, to bring together in the same horizon professionals of the discipline, amateurs from all latitudes and a large representation of local athletes.

Among the men, with a time of 01:06:06, the winner was the Frenchman Gerard Agnelet, bib number 204, who broke the resistance of the Italian Paolo Fanton, the unfortunate protagonist of the breaking of a stick, right in the key moment . However, the challenge between the two was exciting, capable of separating the other members of the leading group. Daniele Serra completes the podium, first among the pursuers, while the best of the Livigno athletes is, in the end, Saverio Zini.

Among the women, a triumph for the Polish Justyna Kowalczyk, a profound expert on the route and a regular on the top step of the podium. With a time of 01:14:12 she crumbled the competition, repeating last year’s victory, and confirming herself as an athlete of the highest level, as also certified by the 5 Olympic podiums collected in her career. With her, on the final podium, the French Emilie Bulle and the German Sigrid Mutscheller, respectively one minute and 14, and over two and a half minutes behind.