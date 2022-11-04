MILAN. The idea of ​​demolishing the San Siro and building a new stadium from yesterday has a new and fierce opponent: Vittorio Sgarbi. The art critic and new Undersecretary for Culture of the government led by Giorgia Meloni explained it very clearly today. «The Meazza cannot be touched and Sgarbi does not say it but it is the law – said Sgarbi to Ansa -. San Siro is from ’26, it would be like knocking out the EUR in Rome so it is naturally bound because the constraint would be automatic beyond the age of 70, it cannot be thrown down. If you need a bond I will put it. But you don’t need a bond to save him if it ever takes a ministry decision to say knock him down and he’ll never come. It will never come from the ministry. “

A very clear opinion that comes on a day when, awaiting the outcome of the public debate on the subject (which should be delivered on November 18), the Milanese city councilor of Fratelli d’Italia Enrico Marcora had already put his hands on by launching a warning to the mayor Beppe Sala. «During my press conference today on the San Siro stadium, eight majority councilors expressed opposition to the line of conduct chosen by the mayor – the words of Marcora -. It is better for Sala to equip himself with an abacus and use it to check if he still has a majority in the council on this issue ».

The Minister of Infrastructures and Lega leader Matteo Salvini also intervened closely against the mayor, and more generally against the management of the “stadium match”, who dusted off the idea of ​​a new plant outside the Milanese municipal boundaries : «The Municipality of Milan has already wasted too much time in Milan, the clubs and the fans. Choose the new San Siro immediately, or go to Sesto! ».