Vittorio Sgarbi on San Siro does not give up. After the broadcasts of two days ago (“The Meazza cannot be touched and Sgarbi does not say so but it is the law. If a constraint is needed, I will put it”) which led to the reply from Mayor Sala through a letter addressed to Prime Minister Meloni (“Il Undersecretary Sgarbi has formulated statements that I believe have no legal basis. What are his powers? “), Today the Undersecretary for Culture reaffirmed his position by writing a letter to Il Giornale:” Serious is the attempted intimidation of the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Room that, to prevent me from telling the truth on the political level and on the level of my government duties, threatens to ‘write to the Prime Minister to understand exactly what the powers of Undersecretary Sgarbi are’, with the sneaky reference to the fact that the constraints the Superintendence puts them in. Incredible case of ignorance because, as it is up to him mayor, the policy indicates the acts of guidance and has the duty to report irregularities to the competent offices rities and omissions. It should be enough for him, in his stubborn will to prevent me from saying what many Milanese and also many exponents of the majority of him think about the criminal project to tear down the Meazza Stadium at San Siro. Even Silvio Berlusconi struck a blow and, to follow, Massimo Mucchetti, authoritative exponent of the Democratic Party, Massimo Moratti and Bruno Tabacci who are not center-right. The demolition of the Meazza Stadium is, objectively, a crime. I do not make ‘externalizations’, I express thoughts that represent the natural condition of the ministerial functions with respect to protection and conservation. The ridiculous claim, to isolate myself or silence me, to ask the Prime Minister what my powers are is proof of the lack of respect not for the Government, but for the law, by Mayor Sala who I do not think will get an answer or satisfactory for him nor punitive for me. Sala will ask the Prime Minister, with the freedom in force for the right of opinion and ministerial responsibility (what do the proxies have to do with the law?), What are the boundaries of the powers of the vice president of the Chamber? Go ahead. I repeat: the Meazza cannot be touched. And I will ask the new Superintendent to proceed in ‘self-defense’ with respect to positions previously taken by weak officials ”.