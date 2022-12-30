Vittorio Sgarbi in an interview with the Milanese edition of Corriere della Sera, revealed some news on the future of the Inter and Milan stadium

San Siro will not be torn down. Vittorio Sgarbi, Undersecretary for Culture, is convinced of this, and during an interview with the Milanese edition of Corriere della Sera, he revealed some news on the future of the Inter and Milan stadium:

“San Siro? I also spoke with Antonella Ranaldi, former superintendent in Milan”.

What did he tell her? — «Which in the end the no to the monumental constraint prevailed, but which in 2024 will automatically take effect because 70 years have passed since the last significant intervention on the stadium which dates back to 1954. Just wait a year and, even if I did nothing, the constraint would take effect ».

Will it continue the same with the relationship constraint? — “Absolutely yes. I will ask the new superintendent to work in this direction. At that point the procedure goes beyond my specific delegation which in any case has never been a delegation to be superintendent but it is the natural delegation of politics that gives directions”.

In short, what is the relational constraint? — «It concerns the historical, symbolic and memorial significance of a work. I summarize it in this formula: in 1995 -96 a monument to Falcone and Borsellino was built in Milan. It appears visibly ugly, but you can’t break it down because the symbolic value of the memory of Falcone and Borsellino is such that you won’t be able to destroy something even if it’s not done well”. What exchange? “If I were him, I’d forget about the stadium and focus on the Ferris wheel.” See also F5, supercar spider with almost 500 km / h

Ferris wheel? — «When I was councilor I tried in every way to go on the Ferris wheel in Milan and Sala who worked as general manager of the Municipality agreed. The superintendency has always said no. Now Ranaldi has had the wheel done in Florence. Extremely beautiful. Is it possible that it could be done in the city of Brunelleschi and not in that of BBPR? If Sala asks me to do the cartwheel, I immediately give a favorable opinion».

