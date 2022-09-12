In the recent WTT regular challenge competition in Muscat, Oman, Sai Linwei from our province teamed up with his national teammate Niu Guankai to win the men’s doubles championship. Tournament champion.

Temporary pairing “one black to the end”

Last month, Guoping sent many young players to participate in the WTT series, including our province players Sai Linwei and Wang Yiduo. In the previous races, Sai Linwei and Wang Yiduo have left a deep impression on the fans, but due to the gathering of masters, the two have never been able to get on the podium. In this month’s WTT regular challenge competition in Muscat, Sailingwei not only participated in the singles competition, but also temporarily partnered with teammate Niu Guankai to participate in the men’s doubles competition.

Although the two-line battle is a temporary pairing, Selinwei and Niu Guankai performed well in the doubles arena. After defeating a pair of Qatari pairs 3:1 in the first round, the second round ushered in the runner-up of the World Table Tennis Championships and the top-seeded Korean pair Zhang Yuzhen. / Lin Zhongxun. Facing a strong enemy, Sailingwei/Niuguankai played well, almost completely suppressed their opponents throughout the game, and finally advanced with a 3:1 upset. In the subsequent semi-finals, the two fought hard for five rounds, and 3:2 narrowly defeated the Indian combination Desai/Takar to enter the final.

Sailinwei/Niu ​​Guankai’s opponent in the final was South Korean pair Ahn Jae-hyun/Lee Sang-soo, who had eliminated the national table tennis team Xu Haidong/Liang Yanlimu in the semi-final. In this campaign, Sailingwei/Niu ​​Guankai entered the state relatively quickly. They performed outstandingly both on offense and defense at the beginning. They established a 5:0 lead and finally took the lead with 11:3. In the second game, the two sides played extremely stalemate. After 8 draws, Sai Linwei/Niu ​​Guankai scored two points in a row to get the game point, but they were tied by their opponents. After that, the two sides took the lead alternately, and the score came to a tie of 15. At this time, Sailingwei/Niuguankai took the initiative to attack and win another victory at 17:15. At the beginning of the third inning, Sai Linwei/Niu ​​Guankai was behind 2:5, but then gradually regained the initiative, and finally ended the whole game with 13:11. This championship is also the first time for the two to compete in senior international competitions. Aspiration.

Stunning domestic competitions many times

Sai Linwei, who entered the Shaanxi Provincial Team at the age of 15, is the star of hope in the table tennis project in our province. In 2016, the 17-year-old Sai Linwei became famous in the National Table Tennis League A and helped the newly-promoted Shaanxi team win the championship. Selinwei has only lost 1 game in 10 appearances, among which he has defeated many active and former national players, and is the biggest contributor to the team’s aspirations. Shortly after the A League ended, Sai Linwei and his teammates participated in the National Table Tennis Championship known as the “Small World Championship”. Without a national player, the Shaanxi men’s team entered the top 8 for the first time. “Single” Sailingwei performed amazingly, especially in the key game against the rival Beijing team, he even won two national players such as Yan An and Wang Chuqin.

In June 2018, Sailinwei was officially transferred to the second national table tennis team, becoming the first player selected for the national table tennis team since the reorganization of the table tennis team in our province in 2009. In the second year of entering the national table tennis, Sailinwei represented the national table tennis team in the ITTF Challenge Belarus Station and won the U21 group championship. This is also the first time that a table tennis player in our province has won the international championship. In the men’s team competition of the National Table Tennis Olympic Simulation Tournament held in 2020, Sai Linwei played extremely well and was known as the “unpopular maker”. In last year’s 14th National Games, Hou Yingchao and Sai Linwei helped the Shaanxi men’s team make it into the top 4 of the men’s team historically. Among them, the defending champion Shanghai team was defeated in the 8-to-4 game.

After entering the national team, Selinway brings surprises every year. Winning the senior international championship for the first time this time will undoubtedly further enhance his self-confidence, and at the same time lay the foundation for him to gain a foothold in the national team and strive for more opportunities.

Yan Bin, chief reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Omnimedia