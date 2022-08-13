Xi’an News Network News On August 13, the Shaanxi Provincial Basic Gymnastics Coach Training Class for Young Children (Lianhu District Station) was held at the Touch Future Youth Cultural and Sports Center in Xi’an. More than 90 students from kindergartens, primary schools and clubs from all over the province participated.

Basic gymnastics for children is a children’s sports project that is beneficial to children’s physical and mental growth. The extensive and in-depth development of the project will guide children to develop scientific physical exercise habits, promote the coordinated development of school-age children’s physical and mental health, and promote the construction of competitive sports reserve talent echelons. have important significance.

The purpose of holding this training class is to conscientiously implement the national fitness and healthy China strategy, promote the physical and mental development of children, cultivate children’s interest in gymnastics, and continuously improve the professional level of coaches in children’s gymnastics in our province. The training class is sponsored by Shaanxi Provincial Gymnastics Association, Xi’an Lianhu District Culture, Tourism and Sports Bureau, and undertaken by Xi’an Lianhu District National Aerobics and Dance Association. The training content includes theoretical courses, practical courses, etc. The teachers are experts from the Children’s Gymnastics Department of the Provincial Gymnastics Association , including the national gymnastics referee and national social sports instructor Shu Ruiling, as well as the national athlete and gymnastics first-level referee Chu Wisdom. Qiao Qian, vice chairman of Shaanxi Gymnastics Association and president of Xi’an Lianhu District National Aerobics and Dance Association, said that holding this training class can enrich the team of coaches for children’s gymnastics in our province and spread the “seed” of Shaanxi children’s gymnastics. At the same time, it can also better contribute to Shaanxi gymnastics and Shaanxi sports.Text/Photo by Yan Bin, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Newspaper Industry