Shaanxi’s first three-person basketball league ends – Xinhua English.news.cn

The first “Yanchang Petroleum Cup” three-person basketball league finals in Shaanxi Province came to an end on the 27th in Datang Xishi, Xi’an.

This year’s competition is hosted by the Shaanxi Provincial Sports Bureau. The competition is divided into five sections: township, community, industry, youth, and club. A four-level event system of province, city, county (district), and township (community) has been established. The 127 teams that stood out from each competition area had a strong dialogue in the league finals, and finally produced 16 championship teams.

During the finals, the event organizing committee also held on-site interactive activities such as the family parent-child challenge, the three-point shooting contest, and the skills challenge.

Reporter: Zhang Chenjun

Produced by the Audio and Video Department of Xinhua News Agency

