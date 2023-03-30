Shakhtar Donetsk has filed a complaint with the EU Commission against the International Football Association (FIFA) over the ongoing suspension of international players’ and coaches’ employment contracts. FIFA’s actions would violate European Union competition law, deny Ukrainian clubs access to the transfer market and distort the fair and democratic market, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

FIFA cannot and must not interfere in contractual relationships in which it is not involved. “We expect the European Commission to understand the extreme financial pressure our club is facing as a result of FIFA’s actions,” it said. In the course of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, FIFA had made it possible for foreign players and coaches to suspend their contracts.

Rebuffed with a claim for compensation

In contrast, Shakhtar and eight Russian clubs failed in their appeals to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in January. Donetsk wanted compensation of 50 million euros from FIFA. After FIFA’s decision, many international players left the club for free, Shakhtar argued.

In June, FIFA extended the measure from March. After initially only valid for the remainder of the previous season, it is now valid until the end of this season. The extension of the FIFA decision until June 2023 is illegal according to Donetsk. There is also a high risk of a further extension until June 2024.