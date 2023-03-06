Home Sports Shall we risk it? was investigating Kváča. The victorious Liberec is going to the struggling Pilsen
Shall we risk it? was investigating Kváča. The victorious Liberec is going to the struggling Pilsen

Two minutes before the end of the normal playing time of the match with Vítkovice, with the score 1:1, Liberec goalkeeper Petr Kváča started to look for the substitute. He probed whether it would be necessary to win by three points. The White Tigers fought from a distance with Hradec Králové for the fourth position guaranteeing direct progress to the playoffs. In the end, despite a 2:1 win, they won’t avoid the preliminary round after separate forays. Pilsen awaits them.

