Two minutes before the end of the normal playing time of the match with Vítkovice, with the score 1:1, Liberec goalkeeper Petr Kváča started to look for the substitute. He probed whether it would be necessary to win by three points. The White Tigers fought from a distance with Hradec Králové for the fourth position guaranteeing direct progress to the playoffs. In the end, despite a 2:1 win, they won’t avoid the preliminary round after separate forays. Pilsen awaits them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

