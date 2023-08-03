Home » Shame on ex-league Brno! Call Zbrojovka, the fans were furious after the loss
Shame on ex-league Brno! Call Zbrojovka, the fans were furious after the loss

With the arrival of new investors, football club Zbrojovka announced at the start of the second league that its goal is a quick return to the elite, but the results of the Brno team at the beginning of the season do not give much indication of this for the time being. After a 1:1 draw with Vlaším and a hard-fought win on the field of Béček Olomouc, they lost 0:2 to Dukla Prague in the second home match, who also do not hide their thoughts on promotion. And the fans of the losers made it clear that they did not like the performance of their “flint”.

