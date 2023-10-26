Home » Shame? Scenery for the great battles of Vondroušová et al. it’s embarrassing. Everything will be done, the coach believes
Sports

Shame? Scenery for the great battles of Vondroušová et al. it’s embarrassing. Everything will be done, the coach believes

by admin
Shame? Scenery for the great battles of Vondroušová et al. it’s embarrassing. Everything will be done, the coach believes

It is to be played from Sunday. The problem is that the court with the background is being built literally on a meadow, and according to some observers, the work is not exactly taking place at a brisk pace.

Concerns have even been expressed about whether it will be possible and whether it will end in great shame.

“The key is for the surface to be ready on Thursday,” Tomasz Wiktorowski, coach of Polish star Iga Šwiatek, told Canal+Sport television. He looks forward to training opportunities in the area. His ward now has two hotel courts at her disposal. Other tennis players, including the Czech Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová, have plenty of training space in the Caribbean heat.

How was the first training, @iga.swiatek? 👍

#WTA #GNPSegurosWTAFinalsCancun #WTAFinals #Viviresincreíble

Posted by WTA Finals Cancun on Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Apparently, the organizers are just finishing the surface treatment on the competition court, and even in the surrounding area, according to the available shots, it does not look like the last details are being fine-tuned. The stands look anything but finished.

“I think everything will be done and ready on Saturday,” hoped Wiktorowski despite all the visible troubles, for whose client the season finale is a big challenge, as she has a chance to overtake Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenkova in the rankings.

See also  Nadal and Alcaraz miss the start of the clay court season

You may also like

Will Robert Lewandowski Make a Return to the...

Mexico City Grand Prix: Max Verstappen tops first...

Legendary Chess Player Rui Naiwei Finds Happiness in...

Will legendary jockey Frankie Dettori ever race in...

Sergio Pérez Faces Psychological Challenges at Red Bull,...

Italy 0-1 Spain: Jenni Hermoso scores winner for...

who from the XV de la Rose or...

Xavi’s Optimism Grows as Players Return, Including Pedri,...

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou: Briton prods ex-UFC...

Shiffrin won the press prize for the best...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy