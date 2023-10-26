Shame? Scenery for the great battles of Vondroušová et al. it’s embarrassing. Everything will be done, the coach believes

It is to be played from Sunday. The problem is that the court with the background is being built literally on a meadow, and according to some observers, the work is not exactly taking place at a brisk pace.

Concerns have even been expressed about whether it will be possible and whether it will end in great shame.

❗️Update from Cancun, where the WTA Finals will be held. The video and photos (in the article below) are from 14 hours ago. There are 5 days left until the event starts. 🙃 #WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/UkCTqJNWrn — Mateusz Wasiewski (@wasiiewskim) October 24, 2023

“The key is for the surface to be ready on Thursday,” Tomasz Wiktorowski, coach of Polish star Iga Šwiatek, told Canal+Sport television. He looks forward to training opportunities in the area. His ward now has two hotel courts at her disposal. Other tennis players, including the Czech Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová, have plenty of training space in the Caribbean heat.

How was the first training, @iga.swiatek? 👍 #WTA #GNPSegurosWTAFinalsCancun #WTAFinals #Viviresincreíble Posted by WTA Finals Cancun on Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Apparently, the organizers are just finishing the surface treatment on the competition court, and even in the surrounding area, according to the available shots, it does not look like the last details are being fine-tuned. The stands look anything but finished.

“I think everything will be done and ready on Saturday,” hoped Wiktorowski despite all the visible troubles, for whose client the season finale is a big challenge, as she has a chance to overtake Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenkova in the rankings.

