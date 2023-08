Disputes within the TJ Řepiště club and the end of patron Pavola Bugán caused the historic result in the MOL Cup. The players of the divisional team refused to play for the match against Prostějov in the second league, so the match was played by a mix of football players from the reserve team and teenagers. Already without coach Pavel Zavadil, who resigned from his position the day before the match, Řepiště lost to the favorite 0:26.

