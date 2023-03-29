Home Sports Shams: James recovered much earlier than expected, he did not go to Germany for treatment – ​​yqqlm
2023-03-29 07:17

Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: Shams: James recovered much earlier than expected, he did not go to Germany for treatment

On March 29th, Beijing time, famous reporter Shams Charania reported the details of Lakers forward LeBron James’ recovery from injury on a TV show.

Shams said: “LeBron James’ return was much earlier than expected. He said that two doctors told him that he needed surgery for the season to be reimbursed, but in the end he returned after four weeks. Someone once said that he went to Germany, but I don’t know. Got word that he didn’t go to Germany. He went out and didn’t go to Germany, which probably disproves many theories online. If anyone can heal faster than anyone in NBA history, that person must be LeBron. He was Ankle sprains, elbow sprains, etc., come back much sooner than any NBA player. That’s what I’m hearing.”

According to previous news, James’ Lakers teammate Dennis Schroeder once said: “German doctors are excellent.” His remarks also caused a large number of reporters and fans to speculate whether he would go to Germany for medical treatment. James left the team for a week due to medical reasons on March 6, and appeared at home to watch the game against the Knicks on March 13.

