Original title: Shams: Optimistically estimated that Curry will be absent for about 1 month and come back prematurely and easily relapse

On December 20, Beijing time, well-known basketball reporter Shams revealed on a TV program that Curry’s labrum in his left shoulder was injured and no surgery was required.

Shams said on the show: “The good news is that Curry does not need surgery. He will start to recover after 1-2 weeks of rest. The Warriors optimistically estimate that he will come back in 1 month.”

At the same time, Shams also emphasized that early return from such injuries is likely to cause recurrence, and the recovery time must not be shortened.

Yesterday, the Warriors beat the Raptors 126-110, and Poole scored 43 points. Shams said that during Curry’s injury phase, more players like Poole need to stand up. This phase is very important for the Warriors.

Currently, the Warriors have 15 wins and 16 losses, ranking 11th in the Western Conference.

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: