Home Sports Shams: Optimistically estimated that Curry will be absent for about 1 month, returning prematurely and prone to recurrence – yqqlm
Sports

Shams: Optimistically estimated that Curry will be absent for about 1 month, returning prematurely and prone to recurrence – yqqlm

by admin
Shams: Optimistically estimated that Curry will be absent for about 1 month, returning prematurely and prone to recurrence – yqqlm
2022-12-20 07:50

Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: Shams: Optimistically estimated that Curry will be absent for about 1 month and come back prematurely and easily relapse

On December 20, Beijing time, well-known basketball reporter Shams revealed on a TV program that Curry’s labrum in his left shoulder was injured and no surgery was required.

Shams said on the show: “The good news is that Curry does not need surgery. He will start to recover after 1-2 weeks of rest. The Warriors optimistically estimate that he will come back in 1 month.”

At the same time, Shams also emphasized that early return from such injuries is likely to cause recurrence, and the recovery time must not be shortened.

Yesterday, the Warriors beat the Raptors 126-110, and Poole scored 43 points. Shams said that during Curry’s injury phase, more players like Poole need to stand up. This phase is very important for the Warriors.

Currently, the Warriors have 15 wins and 16 losses, ranking 11th in the Western Conference.

(Editor: Xiao Shen)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  It is revealed that Martial has completed his loan to join La Liga No. 2 and finally escaped from Manchester United – yqqlm

You may also like

Athletics, Coe opens to the return of Russia’s...

Maracchi: «In the derby I will support “my”...

Unlimited attorneys and top commissions: 586 million (+24.3%)

Molina-De Paul, what a tribute to the champions

Borussia Mönchengladbach get first offer for Thuram |...

Argentina won the championship and “saved” Yili, but...

Boris Becker: “In prison you are just a...

Valdano “closes” the dispute: “Leo or Diego? Two...

Juve, the Uefa investigation and the possible sanctions:...

Eagles end Magic’s 6-game winning streak Trey Young...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy