Original Title: Shanda Swimming Team’s Awesome National Competitions Frequently Deliver Good Results

On April 3, the reporter learned from Shanxi University that the swimming team of Shanxi University has achieved good results in the recent national competitions, accumulating energy for the World University Games and the 22nd China University Games to be held in the second half of the year.

At the 2023 National Spring Swimming Championships held in Qingdao, 672 athletes from 26 provincial and municipal teams across the country competed fiercely. In the competition, they overwhelmed Qunfang and won the double gold with a time of 30.90 seconds and 1:07.34 respectively.

At the 21st China University Swimming Championships hosted by the China University Sports Association, 627 athletes from 61 colleges and universities across the country, including Tsinghua University, Peking University, Tongji University, and Fudan University, participated in the competition. After four days of fierce competition, Shanxi Wang Pengshuo, a student majoring in sports training at the University, won double runner-ups in the 200-meter backstroke and 50-meter backstroke in the men’s D group, Cui Zhiqi won the fourth place in the 50-meter breaststroke in the men’s C group, and Zhang Kai won the fifth place in the 200-meter freestyle and the fourth place in the 400-meter freestyle in the men’s group grades.

Source: Taiyuan Evening NewsReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

