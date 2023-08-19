Home » Shandong Taishan and Meizhou narrowly secure victories in Chinese Super League matches
Shandong Taishan and Meizhou narrowly secure victories in Chinese Super League matches

Haigang, China – The 23rd round of the 2023 Chinese Super League kicked off with three games on the 18th. Meizhou Hakka tied 1-1 with Shanghai Haigang after an own goal, while Shandong Taishan narrowly beat Tianjin Jinmen Tigers 1-0.

In the first half of the game between Shanghai Haigang and Meizhou Hakka, Haigang goalkeeper Yan Junling made several impressive saves to keep a clean sheet. However, it was Meizhou Hakka who took the lead in breaking the deadlock in the second half. Ye Chugui delivered a diagonal pass in front of the penalty area, which found Kotnick. The forward skillfully scored from a low angle, putting Meizhou Hakka in the lead at 1-0.

As the game approached its conclusion, Shanghai Haigang managed to equalize in the 90th minute. Oscar’s long shot from outside the penalty area hit the post, rebounding off Meizhou Hakka goalkeeper Cheng Yuelei and finding the back of the net. With this own goal, Shanghai Haigang achieved a 1-1 draw against Meizhou Hakka.

Meanwhile, Shandong Taishan faced off against Tianjin Jinmen Tigers at home. The first half saw a back-and-forth battle between the two sides, but no goals were scored. In the 89th minute, a crucial moment arose when Moises delivered a cross for Shandong Taishan. Seizing the opportunity, Zhang Chi volleyed the ball into the net, without any defenders marking him. With this goal, Shandong Taishan secured a last-minute victory, winning the match 1-0 against Tianjin Jinmen Tigers.

In another game of the day, Zhejiang played against Qingdao Manatee at home. Despite numerous attempts from both teams, neither side managed to find the back of the net. The match ended with a goalless draw, maintaining Zhejiang’s unbeaten streak for the eighth consecutive round.

The 23rd round of the Chinese Super League showcased the intense competition and unpredictable outcomes that make the league so thrilling for football fans across the nation. As the season progresses, teams continue to battle it out on the field in pursuit of victory and glory.

