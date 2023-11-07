Shandong Taishan Secures Victory with 3-1 Win Over Incheon United in AFC Champions League Group Stage

Shandong Taishan defeats Incheon United 3-1 in AFC Champions League Group Stage

In a thrilling match on November 7th, Beijing time, Shandong Taishan emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Incheon United in Group G of the AFC Champions League group stage.

The deadlock was broken in the 54th minute when Lee Won-il scored a goal for Shandong Taishan. Just 11 minutes later, Kwon Han-jin of Incheon United unfortunately scored an own goal, giving Shandong Taishan a 2-0 lead. In the 75th minute, Kreisan scored a penalty kick, securing a commanding 3-0 lead for Shandong Taishan. In stoppage time, Incheon United managed to get a goal back, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

The match saw several close attempts by both teams, with Incheon United’s Kim Jin Hyeok scoring a goal in the 92nd minute, providing a small consolation for the team.

The victory for Shandong Taishan puts them in a strong position in Group G of the AFC Champions League group stage, showcasing their potential as a force to be reckoned with in the tournament.

Share this: Facebook

X

