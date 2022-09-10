Original title: Shane Battier: McGrady is probably the best passer he has ever worked with, his passing is as good as his scoring

Live it on September 10th Former NBA player Shane Battier talked about his teammate McGrady in the Rockets in an interview.

Battier said: “McGrady is absolutely difficult to guard, he’s very aggressive, he’s a beast, especially early in his career when he didn’t suffer from injuries. When I first joined the Rockets, I was blown away by McGrady. Surprising maybe he doesn’t get enough credit in some areas, he’s probably the best passer I’ve ever worked with, he was a great baseball pitcher in high school, but he can see the field Everything. All a scorer wants is to put the ball in the basket, get the ball to the chest, and he’ll give you an assist.”

“And McGrady gets the ball right to you every time, he’s definitely a very, very underrated passer and he’s a very willing passer, just like he’s scoring. outstanding.”

