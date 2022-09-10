Home Sports Shane Battier: McGrady is probably the best passer he’s ever worked with
Sports

Shane Battier: McGrady is probably the best passer he’s ever worked with

by admin
Shane Battier: McGrady is probably the best passer he’s ever worked with

Original title: Shane Battier: McGrady is probably the best passer he has ever worked with, his passing is as good as his scoring

Shane: McGrady is probably the best passer he’s ever worked with, his passing is as good as his scoring

Live it on September 10th Former NBA player Shane Battier talked about his teammate McGrady in the Rockets in an interview.

Battier said: “McGrady is absolutely difficult to guard, he’s very aggressive, he’s a beast, especially early in his career when he didn’t suffer from injuries. When I first joined the Rockets, I was blown away by McGrady. Surprising maybe he doesn’t get enough credit in some areas, he’s probably the best passer I’ve ever worked with, he was a great baseball pitcher in high school, but he can see the field Everything. All a scorer wants is to put the ball in the basket, get the ball to the chest, and he’ll give you an assist.”

“And McGrady gets the ball right to you every time, he’s definitely a very, very underrated passer and he’s a very willing passer, just like he’s scoring. outstanding.”

(Snake Sherman)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Preview: The Warriors take a 5th break in the main battle against the Raptors, the Nets want to send the Magic 8 straight defeat_away game_1_NBA

You may also like

Inter: Darmian, Dimarco and Dzeko play against Torino

Women’s Basketball Asian Youth Championship – China beat...

PS5, announced the new bundle with DualSense and...

Kvaratskhelia player of the month in Serie A,...

Braithwaite and the farewell to Barcelona: “People don’t...

Salzburg on Twitter: “In front of Maldini you...

Us Open, Ruud beats Khachanov and is in...

F1 history Monza racetrack, grands prix, heroes and...

Sassuolo-Udinese / Dionisi in conference: “The Friulians don’t...

Serie B, Palermo-Genoa 1-0: Brunori always thinks about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy