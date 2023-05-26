Home » Shang Juncheng enters French Open men’s singles for the first time – Xinhua English.news.cn
Sports

Shang Juncheng enters French Open men’s singles for the first time – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Shang Juncheng enters French Open men’s singles for the first time – Xinhua English.news.cn









</p> <p>Shang Juncheng enters French Open men’s singles for the first time – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="1029307" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn
news.cn/2021detail/css/detail.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail-sanwu.css”/>


Xinhua News Agency, Paris, May 25 (Reporter Chen Yushan) In the third round of the French Open men’s singles qualifying match on the 25th, Chinese player Shang Juncheng defeated the world No. The 259th Argentine player Olivo entered the clay court Grand Slam for the first time.

The 18-year-old Shang Juncheng is currently ranked 200th in the world. This is his first time participating in the French Open senior competition. He has previously reached the quarterfinals in the 2021 French Open youth competition.

At the Australian Open at the beginning of this year, Shang Chengcheng made it all the way from the qualifying round to the main match, and defeated the German player Ott in the first round of the main match, becoming the first player to score at the Australian Open in the Open era. The second round of male players from mainland China.

With Shang Chengcheng’s successful breakout, three Chinese players will appear in this year’s French Open men’s singles. Two other Chinese players, Wu Yibing and Zhang Zhizhen, have directly qualified for this year’s French Open men’s singles through the world rankings.

[error correction]


[Responsible editor: Wang Meng]


010020020260000000000000011100001129646199

See also  Bundesliga radio live: VfB Stuttgart versus Bor. Mönchengladbach

You may also like

Champions League 2023 2024, the qualified teams

BIKE SET: Birthday Title! Kangaroos found a trump...

Premier: Manchester Utd-Chelsea 4-1, 17th knockout of the...

Bundesliga: VAR: Referees miss a clear line

Yana Sizikova: Russian doubles player cleared of match-fixing...

Sampdoria, Radrizzani deals with Ferrero- breaking latest news

Neuman finished second in the 2nd stage of...

Suspended Lions WR Jameson Williams says he wasn’t...

Facilities and services highlight the “professional style” Xingongti...

Formula 1: Chasers calculate chances

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy