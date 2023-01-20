Shang Juncheng stopped in the second round, and the Chinese men’s tennis team bid farewell to the Australian Open stage, still gaining a lot

Source: Zhejiang Online-Qianjiang Evening News





Reporter Cao Linbo

On January 18, the second round of the 2023 Australian Open men’s singles had a focus match. Although the 17-year-old Chinese teenager Shang Juncheng once saved six match points, he still lost 4-6, 4-6, 1-6 to The 16th seed American player Tiafoe stopped in the second round.

Shang completed the game well in the first set, but in the eighth game he regretted not being able to break serve with a 40-0 lead, and finally lost the first set 4-6.

In the second set, Tia Fuli used his serving advantage to take the initiative, and Shang Chengcheng also did a good job in the bottom line stalemate, but still lost another set 4-6.

In the third set, Tiafoe fully grasped the situation and broke serve consecutively. In the last game, Shang Cheng saved the final point many times, and finally lost the last set 1-6 and 0-3.

Although Shang Juncheng failed to continue to advance, he has created many records. He is the youngest Asian player to break into the Grand Slam since the ATP database recorded it in 1990. The youngest Asian player to win a Grand Slam, and also won the first Australian Open main match of the men’s tennis team from mainland China.

As Wu Yibing, Zhang Zhizhen, and Shang Juncheng ended their Australian Open tours one after another, the best record of Chinese men’s tennis players in this Australian Open men’s singles match was fixed in the second round.

In the second round of another men’s singles match, the defending champion Nadal was in poor form. He lost 4-6/4-6/5-7 to McDonald, who is ranked 63 in the world, and missed the top 32 of the Australian Open for the second time in his career , the eighth time in his career he stopped the first two rounds of a Grand Slam.