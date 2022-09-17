Home Sports Shang Juncheng’s world ranking has been improved again – Sports – China Engineering Network
Original title: Shang Juncheng’s world ranking has been improved again

Tianjin Daily News (Reporter Su Yahui) The CH80 of the 2022 ATP Challenger Tour in Cary started the first round of men’s singles competition yesterday. ) Lectra qualifier Patten of the United Kingdom, and the instant ranking rose to 193rd.

With this victory, Shang Juncheng gained 7 points and 860 US dollars, and the instant ranking reached 193, setting a new career high. As the first “post-05” player to be ranked in the top 200 in the ATP, Shang Juncheng became the youngest player in the world‘s top 200 after 17 years and 7 months after becoming the new US Open champion Alcalás (17 years and 4 months). . After the US Open, Zhang Zhizhen ranked 122 and Wu Yibing ranked 131. Today, Shang Juncheng ranks 193. For the first time, three men’s singles players in Chinese tennis have entered the top 200.

The next round of Shang Jucheng will face the Australian player Thompson, the No. 2 seed in the tournament and one of the top 50 in the world. In the Canadian Granby Challenge at the end of August, Shang Juncheng defeated the opponent in straight sets. Thompson just broke into the men’s singles round of 16 at the US Open and is currently in good shape.

