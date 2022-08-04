Original title: Shanghai foreign aid returned to the NBA to sign the green shirts Guangdong Hongyuan also coveted Feng Lai

Beijing time on August 4th news, last season’s Shanghai men’s basketball team foreign aid Noah – Von Lai has signed a training camp contract with the NBA Celtics, he will compete for a seat on the official roster, thus A chance to return to the NBA.

Last season, Feng Lai played 28 games on behalf of the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team. In 23.3 minutes of playing time, he averaged 14.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. He showed strong ability on both ends of offense and defense. In the end, it helped the Shanghai men’s basketball team to get the third place of the season.

After the season, there was even news that the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team was interested in Feng Lai, but the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team has retained his priority to renew his contract. Any CBA team that wants to acquire Feng Lai needs to trade with the Shanghai team.

Feng Lei’s training camp contract is not a guaranteed contract, and if he fails to get a formal contract with the Celtics, he may still return to the CBA league.

