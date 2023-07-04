Shanghai Haigang Draws with Taishan Guoan and Chengdu Rongcheng Suffers First Defeat: A Recap of the 2023 Chinese Super League

Chinese Super League Comprehensive: Haigang draws with Taishan Guoan and beats Rongcheng

On July 3, the 14th round of the 2023 Chinese Super League kicked off with four games taking place. The “leader” Shanghai Haigang managed to secure a 1-1 draw against Shandong Taishan, while Chengdu Rongcheng suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 0-1 at home to Beijing Guoan.

The match between Shandong Taishan and Shanghai Haigang was an intense affair, with both teams launching attacks from the beginning. In the 42nd minute, Liu Binbin of the Taishan team made a brilliant move into the penalty area from the right side and delivered a cross. Chen Pu capitalized on the opportunity and broke the deadlock by pushing the ball into the net.

As the second half began, the home team continued their offensive onslaught. Foreign player Fellaini managed to score a goal in the 47th minute, but it was disallowed after a VAR review deemed it a foul. Haigang escaped unscathed and equalized the score in the 74th minute. Wu Lei’s header hit the crossbar within the penalty area, allowing Li Shenglong to score a close-range header in front of the goal. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Chengdu Rongcheng’s undefeated streak came to an end as they suffered a defeat against Beijing Guoan. Nai Bijiang, a 21-year-old Guoan player, scored the only goal of the game in the 24th minute, marking his first-ever career goal. Despite Rongcheng’s relentless counterattacks after conceding, they failed to find the back of the net. This victory also marked the first Chinese Super League win for Guoan’s new coach, Ricardo Suarez.

In the other two games of the day, the three towns of Wuhan emerged victorious with a 3-1 away win against the Shenzhen team, while Changchun Yatai defeated the Henan team with the same scoreline at home.

Overall, the 14th round of the Chinese Super League provided fans with thrilling matches, surprising results, and impressive performances from both seasoned players and rising talents.

(Zhou Wanpeng)

