Shanghai Huangpu District Women’s Team Wins Gold in First National Youth Water Polo Tournament

The Shanghai Huangpu District Women’s Water Polo Team Wins First National Student Games Championship

The first Women’s Water Polo Competition of the Youth Association came to an end and the Shanghai Huangpu District women’s team won the championship.

On November 14, the women’s water polo competition of the First National Student (Youth) Games concluded at Nanning Sports School (Wuhe Campus). The Shanghai Huangpu District team won the gold medal strongly, the Yueyang team won the silver medal, and the Fuzhou team won the bronze medal.

In the gold medal match that day, the Shanghai Huangpu District team showed outstanding strength and skillful teamwork, leading 6-1 in the first quarter; although the Yueyang team strengthened their offense in the subsequent games, they were not able to match their opponents. The Shanghai Huangpu District team still had a fierce offensive and won the second and third quarters 3-2, 4-2, with the total score becoming 13-5. In the fourth quarter, the Shanghai Huangpu District team started with a backhand shot, and then scored four consecutive attacks. In the end, they won the gold medal without any doubt with a total score of 18-5.

After the game, Huang Zerui, captain of the Shanghai Huangpu District team, expressed her excitement. She said: “This gold medal is an affirmation for our Shanghai team. Everyone is eager for this championship and hopes to perform better on the court and do better. Myself.” (Headquarters reporter Liao Mi)

