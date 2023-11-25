Shanghai Marathon starts this Sunday. Runners must wear sportswear to compete – Sports – China Industry Network

The 2023 Shanghai Marathon Set to Kick Off This Sunday

The much-anticipated 2023 Shanghai Marathon is all set to begin this Sunday and the runners must abide by a new regulation this year – wearing proper sportswear to compete. The Shanghai Marathon Organizing Committee recently issued a “Supplementary Notice on the 2023 Shanghai Marathon Competition Regulations”, stating that all runners must wear appropriate sportswear, shoes, and socks suitable for road running events. If a runner’s attire does not meet the competition requirements, they will be asked to make adjustments by the referee and staff.

The marathon is scheduled to start on the morning of November 26 at Jinniu Plaza on the Bund, as announced on the official website of the Shanghai Marathon. With the event receiving World Athletics Platinum Label certification at the beginning of 2020, it has become the first domestic marathon event in China to reach this prestigious level. In terms of participation, the total number of participants this year will be 38,000, with 20,000 running the full marathon and 18,000 participating in the fitness run.

The Shanghai Marathon is one of the most popular and prestigious running events in the region, drawing participants and spectators from all over the world. With the new regulation regarding sportswear coming into effect, all eyes will be on the runners as they gear up for the much-awaited event this Sunday.

Share this: Facebook

X

