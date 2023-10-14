Home » Shanghai Masters: Grigor Dimitrov beats Nicolas Jarry to reach semi-finals
Sports

Grigor Dimitrov followed up his win against world number two Carlos Alcaraz by extending his run in Shanghai

Grigor Dimitrov is two wins away from a first ATP title in six years after reaching the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters.

He beat Chile’s Nicolas Jarry 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 in an hour and 39 minutes.

Bulgarian Dimitrov, who is the 18th seed, had caused a major shock in the fourth round by eliminating Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz.

He will play Andrey Rublev for a place in Sunday’s final after the Russian beat France’s Ugo Humbert 6-2 6-3.

Rublev, ranked seventh, is the only member of the world‘s top 10 left in the draw after a series of upsets that has opened the door for 32-year-old Dimitrov to potentially win a first singles title since the 2017 ATP Finals.

There was little to choose between Dimitrov and 22nd seed Jarry in the first set before the tie-break, in which Dimitrov raced to a 5-1 lead before seeing it out.

He then broke Jarry in the seventh game of the second set, and despite requiring treatment on his right shoulder he was able to secure the win.

Saturday’s semi-final line-up on the other side of the draw had already been determined, with Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz to face American Sebastian Korda after both won through on Thursday.

