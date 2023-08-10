Shanghai Shenhua Regains Second Place in the Standings

Tianjin Daily News (Reporter Gu Ying) – The 21st round of the Chinese Super League concluded with the remaining 4 games last night. While one match ended in a goalless draw, the other 3 matches saw winners and losers, leading to significant changes in the league standings.

Shanghai Shenhua, after suffering consecutive defeats to the league-leading Shanghai Haigang and the bottom-ranked Dalianers, found themselves in a temporary slump. However, in this round of matches, they faced the struggling Shenzhen team, currently sitting at the bottom of the standings. Shanghai Shenhua finally secured a 3-0 victory, propelling them back to the second place in the league rankings. After the match, Marele, the team’s foreign aid who scored crucial goals for Shenhua, expressed his gratitude to the fans and called for their continued support, no matter the team’s fortunes.

In another game, the Wuhan Three Towns team hosted the Henan Team. Despite the Henan team managing to equalize twice after being behind on two occasions, Malkang scored two goals in the final stages of the game, securing a 4-2 victory for Wuhan. This win enabled the Wuhan Three Towns team to climb up to fifth place in the league, overtaking the Zhejiang team and Beijing Guoan.

Meanwhile, the Cangzhou Lions tasted victory as they defeated the struggling Dalianers 2-1 in a home game. The highlight of the match was a spectacular goal scored by Cangzhou Lions’ foreign aid, Owusu. After the game, Owusu emphasized that while the goal was important, what truly mattered was the team’s victory and their improved ranking. Despite the loss, the Dalianers remain in the second-to-last relegation zone with only 15 points. Lin Liangming, who scored for the team, expressed disappointment and urged the team to take extra caution in their upcoming match against bottom-ranked Shenzhen.

With these results, there have been notable changes in the Chinese Super League standings. Shanghai Shenhua has reclaimed the second position, while the Wuhan Three Towns team has made an impressive leap to fifth place. The Cangzhou Lions’ victory has also had a positive impact on their ranking, while the Dalianers continue to struggle at the bottom. As the league progresses, fans eagerly await the upcoming matches to witness further surprises and shifts in the standings.

