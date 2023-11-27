Home » Shanghai Shenhua wins the 2023 Chinese Football Association Cup-Sports-China Engineering Network
Sports

Shanghai Shenhua wins the 2023 Chinese Football Association Cup-Sports-China Engineering Network

by admin

Shanghai Shenhua Wins the 2023 Chinese Football Association Cup

The 2023 Chinese Football Association Cup came to an exciting end on the afternoon of the 25th, with Shanghai Shenhua emerging victorious after defeating Shandong Taishan 1:0. The win marks Shanghai Shenhua’s second championship trophy in three years.

The final match between Shanghai Shenhua and Shandong Taishan drew a “hard to get a ticket” crowd, with over 30,000 fans filling the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center. Shandong Taishan took the initiative in the first half, but in the second half, Shanghai Shenhua player Yu Hanchao made a breakthrough into the penalty area, skillfully passing Shandong Taishan center back Shi Ke and scoring a goal from a small angle.

This season’s FA Cup saw 64 teams from three levels of professional leagues and amateur teams from various member associations compete. As the conditions for hosting the competition continue to improve, the 2024 Chinese Football Association Cup is expected to further expand the scale of participation, breaking down barriers between professional and amateur football and providing more capable amateur teams with showcase opportunities.

See also  Riso Scotti and Elachem towards the new season

You may also like

Wizards, Justin Champagnie confermato con un Two-Way contract

1899 Hoffenheim can continue to hope for Europe...

Haaland missed the easiest goal of his career:...

Matteo Darmian, the normal champion

Bellingham scores in the 98th but it doesn’t...

Odermatt wins the 12th giant slalom in a...

Prospect Daylen Lile injured after accident in outfield...

Jankto-goal, Cagliari wins the survival challenge of Empoli

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen wins at 1. FC Köln...

Verona-Sassuolo, injury for Domenico Berardi: thus farewell to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy