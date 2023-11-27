Shanghai Shenhua wins the 2023 Chinese Football Association Cup-Sports-China Engineering Network

Shanghai Shenhua Wins the 2023 Chinese Football Association Cup

The 2023 Chinese Football Association Cup came to an exciting end on the afternoon of the 25th, with Shanghai Shenhua emerging victorious after defeating Shandong Taishan 1:0. The win marks Shanghai Shenhua’s second championship trophy in three years.

The final match between Shanghai Shenhua and Shandong Taishan drew a “hard to get a ticket” crowd, with over 30,000 fans filling the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center. Shandong Taishan took the initiative in the first half, but in the second half, Shanghai Shenhua player Yu Hanchao made a breakthrough into the penalty area, skillfully passing Shandong Taishan center back Shi Ke and scoring a goal from a small angle.

This season’s FA Cup saw 64 teams from three levels of professional leagues and amateur teams from various member associations compete. As the conditions for hosting the competition continue to improve, the 2024 Chinese Football Association Cup is expected to further expand the scale of participation, breaking down barriers between professional and amateur football and providing more capable amateur teams with showcase opportunities.

