Shanxi Zhangbi Gubao team faces Fujian team in sixth round of China Women’s Go League – Xinhua English.news.cn

Original title: The sixth round of the Chinese Women’s Go League

Shanxi Zhangbi Ancient Castle team staged a “big reversal” at home against Fujian team

On June 19, the sixth round of the 10th China Women’s Go League was held in Zhangbi Castle. The Shanxi Zhangbi Ancient Castle team played against the Fujian team at home. The three female players staged a big reversal and defeated their opponents 3:0, winning the “Battle of Castle Defense”.

It is reported that this game is the first home game held by Zhangbi Ancient Castle Go Team after its establishment. Guo Zhiqiang, chairman of the Shanxi Provincial Go Association, said, “In recent years, the Zhangbiqi Institute has made outstanding contributions in promoting the popularization of Go culture and promoting Shanxi’s participation in the national professional league.” The ancient castle invited to come to add to the fun and announced the opening of the competition.

Before the game, both Shanxi Zhangbi Ancient Castle and Fujian team were newly promoted in the Siege League. Due to the difference in strength, Fujian team ranked first in the league, and Zhangbi Ancient Castle ranked second to last. Both teams only scored 2 points . This time the Fujian team came to Zhangbi Castle to challenge, which can be seen as a siege. Whether the home team can hold the castle and overwhelm their opponents has become a highlight of this round of competition.

After the start of the game, the world champion Ma Xiaochun 9th Dan and the popular anchor of Station B Zhanying 2nd Duan gave an explanation. They chose the match between Feng Yunjia of the Zhangbi Castle Team and the Japanese “Genius Girl” Zhongyi Sumire to explain. When the game was in the middle of the game, Ma Xiaochun saw a “cutting” that determined the outcome, and asserted that if Zhong Yijin didn’t make up, there would be great danger, but Zhong Yijin didn’t see this loophole during the game, and a “cut” “Dalong” “died of anger” from this.

The 16-year-old Yue Jiayan of the Zhangbi Ancient Castle team won the first Siege League victory in the last round. This round faces the Shanxi native chess player Hang Xiaotong who participated in the Siege League for the first time. Although Hang Xiaotong is a newcomer to Siege, he has achieved two victories in four appearances, especially when he defeated South Korea’s third-ranked Kim Eun-ji, which was an upset. At the end of the game, Yue Jiayan, who was slightly inferior, took advantage of a “two-way climb” in the closing stage, achieved a reversal, and won two consecutive victories. At the same time, Li Xiaoxi also caught a mistake made by his opponent Luo Chuyue in the closing stage and turned defeat into victory.

Peng Quan, the technical director of the Shanxi team, was very happy to win the opponent. “It was not easy for the Zhangbi Ancient Castle team to win today. Congratulations!”

In addition, in another match in Zhangbi Castle, Shanxi Shuhai Luxin team lost 1:2 to Shanghai Qingyi team. Because the Chengdu team won this round, the Shanxi Shuhai Luxin team regrettably gave up the top spot. (Reporter Li Peipei)

