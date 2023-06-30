Shaoxing Flyer Xie Zhenye Sets New Record with 200-Meter Asian Games Trials Win

Shaoxing Flyer Xie Zhenye Sets New Record in Asian Games Trials

Hangzhou, China – Shaoxing flyer Xie Zhenye achieved a remarkable feat in the Asian Games trials of track and field by winning the 200-meter championship and setting a new personal best record of the season.

The 2023 National Athletics Championships, World Championships, and Asian Games trials concluded successfully on June 29. Xie Zhenye emerged victorious in the men’s 200m final, surpassing the 20.50 mark with a spectacular time of 20.49, thus clinching the gold medal and surpassing his best performance this season. Earlier, Xie had already secured the men’s 100m title with a time of 10.09 seconds, making him the double champion of the event.

In an interview with Xinhua News Agency, Xie Zhenye humbly expressed his belief that there is still room for improvement in both events. He said, “The 200-meter preliminaries were not very comfortable. The finals mainly focused on adjusting my rhythm. I didn’t expect to achieve such a remarkable result. There are still many aspects that can be fine-tuned.” Regarding the 100 meters, he confidently stated his readiness to break the 10-second mark once again.

This competition will determine the preliminary list of the national track and field team for the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games. With this achievement, the national team will now enter the sprint stage of preparation for the Asian Championships, World Championships, and Asian Games.

Xie Zhenye’s win in the 200-meter championship and his double champion triumph in the National Athletics Championships have not only showcased his exceptional talent and determination but have also added another highlight to China‘s rich sporting history.

Source: Chao News

Author: Editor Sun Liang

Editor: Trainee Editor Fang Xi

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

