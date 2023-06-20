Shaoxing holds the Rural Calligraphy Games with hundreds of people competing in the same field to welcome the Asian Games_Hangzhou Net

Shaoxing holds the Rural Calligraphy Games, hundreds of people compete in the same field “art” to welcome the Asian Games

Write the hope of the Asian Games with pen and ink, and welcome the grand event of the city with art. On the morning of June 17, as the co-host city that hosted the most competitions of this Asian Games, in the Peasant Gymnasium of Wangjiafeng Village, Yuecheng District, Shaoxing City, there were 100 calligraphers from all over the city and various colleges and universities. Participated in the “I welcome the Asian Games in Shaoxing” rural calligraphy games with calligraphy lovers, participated in this unique art competition, and wrote the inspiring spirit of the Asian Games together.

“Be a good host and welcome the Asian Games”, “The ancient city is youthful, and the Asian Games is looking forward to the future”, “Wonderful Asian Games, with you and me”… The contestants wrote sentences full of good wishes, reflecting the city’s welcome to the Asian Games enthusiasm. In the team competition, many contestants used Kai, Xing, Cao, Li and Zhuan to complete the creation of a 10-meter-long scroll. In addition, a calligraphy scroll presentation ceremony with the theme of “I am welcoming the Asian Games in Shaoxing” was held on the spot, and the scroll was presented to Shaoxing City for organizing the Asian Games.

The Asian Games is not just an event, but also an atmosphere that permeates every day, a spirit that extends beyond the arena. Hundreds of calligraphers and calligraphy lovers competed in the same arena. It was a literary and artistic practice to use calligraphy art to show the spirit of the Asian Games, publicize the grand event of the Asian Games, and serve the wonderful Asian Games. Next, the literary and art circles of Shaoxing will continue to work together with the people of Shaoxing to contribute to creating a wonderful Asian Games event that attracts the attention of the world.

“I Welcome the Asian Games in Shaoxing” Rural Calligraphy Games is sponsored by the Shaoxing Federation of Literary and Art Circles, the Municipal Sports Bureau, and the Propaganda Department of the Yuecheng District Committee. Shaoxing City Federation of Literary and Art Circles has given full play to its advantages to organize and initiate activities within the city, which is also one of the important contents of Shaoxing City’s “Walking in the Countryside Culture and Enriching the Countryside” theme art township construction this year.

Author: Reporter Wang Zhenkai Correspondent Meng Zhouxia Feng Guchuan Lu Le Luo Haimiao Editor: Xu Jie

