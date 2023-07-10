Home » Shapovalov will deal with a knee problem after being eliminated from Wimbledon
Shapovalov will deal with a knee problem after being eliminated from Wimbledon

Shapovalov admitted that his knee has been bothering him since October. “It’s been up and down since the tournament in Vienna,” said the now 29th tennis player in the world after losing to Russian Safiullin 6:3, 3:6, 1:6 and 3:6. At that time, he played the final in the Austrian capital. And he decided to continue.

“Then I thought that I would miss the whole clay court and most of the grass season and just go to Wimbledon. But I was tempted. I don’t blame myself, but now I will have to fix my knee. Maybe not with surgery, that would take much longer. At the end of the match I he couldn’t even walk, let alone play,” he added.

