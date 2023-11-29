Shaquille Leonard left Dallas without signing with the Cowboys

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard left the Dallas Cowboys facilities without signing a contract because he first wants to continue his interviews with other teams

NFL linebacker Shaquille Leonard left the Dallas Cowboys’ facility without signing a contract as he wants to continue his interview process with other NFL teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, before making a decision about his future. Leonard spent a full day at the Cowboys’ main facility, The Star, meeting with top officials, before deciding to travel to Philadelphia for his next round of interviews. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Leonard is set to meet with the Eagles’ leadership in the coming days before making a decision on his next NFL team, with the decision expected by the weekend.

Leonard was originally drafted in the first round of the 2018 draft by the Indianapolis Colts and has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times in his first five NFL seasons. However, he has had to overcome significant injuries, including back surgery and a concussion, which have impacted his playing time. Leonard was recently released by the Colts at his own request due to conflicts with the new coaching staff and how he was being utilized.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones expressed admiration for Leonard’s career but emphasized the need to check on his health and current condition before making any decisions about a potential contract offer. The decision is expected to come down to competition between teams rather than financial considerations.

For now, Leonard will continue meeting with NFL teams as he weighs his options for the upcoming season.