2022-08-19 23:01
Original title: O’Neal: Big men will be very sensitive to being talked about about weight, Zion will be dominant in the new season

Live it on August 19. Recently, NBA star Shaquille O’Neal talked about Zion on the “The Big Podcast” podcast.

O’Neal said: “The Pelicans can make the playoffs next season, the big boy is coming back, and he looks great. I think Zion will play dominant this new season, not only play well, he can play Dominance. We’re also big men, and we’re sensitive when people talk about our weight, so I know he’s going to prove to everyone that he’s the best big man.”

