Sharing the fun of playing games, City Weilian 2023 Liuzhou Tournament came to an end-Guangxi News Net

Beihai Yihai Qingfeng chess player and Ningbo Shuqian chess player are in the final round of chess.Guangxi News Net-Photographed by Guangxi Daily reporter Xu Zhe

Guangxi News Net-Guangxi Daily Liuzhou News (Reporter Xu Zhe) On June 4, the 2023 Liuzhou Tournament of the City Weiqi League (referred to as “City Weiqi League”) came to an end. In two days, activities such as the 2021 season finals of the City Weilian League, the 15th Guangxi Go League, the Sanying League Chess Invitational Tournament, Master Guidance Chess, and Go entering the campus will be staged in turn. Enthusiasts gather at Wenping in Longcheng to discuss the Tao and share the fun of playing chess.

As an original game in Guangxi, the Urban Go League has grown into the largest international Go tournament in China, covering the widest area, with the largest number of games and participants since its inception in 2015. In 2021, the league competition system will be changed from home and away games to a conference system and online competitions, which will be held in two major regions, domestic and overseas. Among them, the domestic competition area adopts the competition system, and 18 clubs come from 18 cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Chengdu (including Nanning, Liuzhou, Guilin, and Beihai). The lineup includes Ma Xiaochun, Ding Wei, Hu Yaoyu and other professional celebrities , and the “Four Kings” of amateur Go such as Hu Yuqing, Wang Chen, Bai Baoxiang, Ma Tianfang and other masters; the overseas competition area adopts the form of online competition, gathering 14 players from 11 countries including Japan, South Korea, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The number of participating teams hit a record high.

According to the original plan, the domestic competition of the 2021 season will have seven rounds of three competitions in Beihai, Nanning and Liuzhou to determine the league champion. Affected by the epidemic, the 2021 City Wai United held two competitions in Beihai and Nanning. Among them, the 18 participating teams in the domestic competition area only completed the first four rounds. This Liuzhou game is the 2021 season finals of the City Wai United, with the last three rounds of offline matches.

In the seventh round, each team went all out to present a wonderful game to chess fans. Fierce battles started from the layout of the multi-set games, and many games entered the countdown stage to decide the winner. In the end, Wuhan Zhonghe won the championship, Xi’an Wenping ranked second, and Beihai Yihai Qingfeng won the third place. The overseas competition has ended in November 2022, and the championship was taken away by the Toronto Ligalihua Club.

Returning to the city siege league, professional chess players have new feelings. World champion Ma Xiaochun Jiuduan said: “Chengwei League is a game I like very much, and I am very happy to return to the familiar arena again.”