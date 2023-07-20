Sharpened star, enemy of managers. How NBA Players Manage Transfers

That’s why the star Bradley Beal ended up in Phoenix a few weeks ago, and Washington didn’t get any bright compensation for him.

The player simply did not want to go anywhere other than to the emerging Suns super team.

But what about the case when the basketball player does not have a similar clause? Recently, such situations are surprisingly not so different.

Teams are simply afraid to offer a generous package for elite players who are in danger of sulking. Although clubs have various options to protect themselves thanks to the collective bargaining agreement, they rarely use them to avoid pitting players against each other across the NBA.

Injured Damian Lillard on Portland Trail Blazers bench

It can be expected that this summer will be really wild, because there will be a lot of disgusted supporters hanging around after the competition anyway.

Even the most loyal have run out of patience. For example, Damian Lillard has served the Portland Trail Blazers for eleven long seasons. But when management failed to fulfill its promise to build a competitive team around the quarterback through the draft and the free agent market, he requested a trade.

Most teams immediately began probing how they could drag the quarterback superstar to them. However, Lillard ordered: “Trade me to Miami!” At the same time, he threatened that he would not hesitate to go on strike if he ended up elsewhere.

But he didn’t choose well. The Heat refuse to get rid of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, their two biggest stars, and they simply don’t have enough other consideration for the Trail Blazers to nod to.

“Look at recent history. When Anthony Davis wanted the Lakers, they traded him there. When Kevin Durant wanted to go to Phoenix, he got it too,” notes David Aldridge, a reporter for The Athletic.

And so it is quite possible that the Lillard case will drag on for several months even during the season, before Portland and Miami manage to agree on a compromise.

James Harden has similar tastes to the Trail Blazers’ mainstay. Vousáč, who has been rotating in teams like characters on a clock in recent years, has already messed around with Philadelphia. But who’s going to marry a troubled guy whose loyalty is zero, who arrives at training camps overweight and is invisible in knockout fights?

Here we go again: the players have the power in the NBA. So if the Los Angeles Clippers (namely Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook) say they want Harden, they’ll probably get him.

This is not a randomly selected team, there are indeed rumors of such recruiting around the NBA.

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers goes for two points.

Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey claims: “If we don’t get a very good player in return, we’re not going to trade.” Paradoxically, in such situations, the team seeking an addition is under more pressure. It will be difficult for the Clippers to pit three important members of the staff against each other, they would rather pay for the moody Harden and hope.

And wait for the circus that will start around Joel Embiid, the most valuable player of the NBA last season, who indicated that if he does not get close to the title with Philadelphia, he will try somewhere else.

Club bosses are facing tough times.

