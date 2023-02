Shaun Wane will remain as England men’s head coach, after the Rugby Football League extended his contract until the conclusion of the 2025 World Cup.

Former Wigan boss Wane, 58, led the nation to the semi-finals at last autumn’s World Cup, where they lost to Samoa in golden-point extra time.

Stuart Barrow has succeeded Craig Richards as women’s head coach after their World Cup semi-final exit.

Tom Coyd remains wheelchair head coach, having won the 2021 tournament.

More to follow.