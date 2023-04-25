she had moved in with the boy, but the story had ended badly

Investigations into the death of Giada Calanchini22 years old, Roman, died after falling from the terrace of the third floor of a building in the center of Bosaa town in the province of Oristano, in Sardinia, where the young woman had moved two and a half years ago for love. The crash took place around 1.30 in the night under the eyes of her ex-boyfriend, Nicola T., 25 years old, footballer of the local team, the only witness. In the town it had been a festive evening for the celebration of the “Bosa beer fest”, an appointment which every year attracts thousands of young people from all over the region. And Giada and Nicola had also spent it together although their story was now at its end. Then they went back up to the house, but not in the apartment they had once shared, but on the pavement for common use of the building in via Ginnasi. The party atmosphere was suddenly frozen by the excruciating screams and by that body that ended up in the street after a ten-metre flight.

The girl’s condition immediately appeared desperate to the first responders. Giada suffered head trauma, chest and abdominal trauma, as well as several broken limbs. She was transported by ambulance to the San Francesco di Nuoro hospital where the doctors tried everything to save her, she underwent a delicate neurosurgery operation that lasted over two hours. But in the end her young heart finally stopped beating in the early afternoon yesterday, after twelve hours of agony.

Giada Calanchini, suicide hypothesis: the last night of the Roman girl at the party with her ex-boyfriend

THE INVESTIGATION

The deputy prosecutor of Oristano Marco De Crescenzo has opened a file on the matter. The entire building was seized and the images of some surveillance cameras of the house and the area were also acquired. New interrogations will be carried out, deepening the telephone contacts between the two ex-boyfriends and the exchange of messages on chat and social networks. The 25-year-old, still in shock, was listened to by investigators for a long time. He swore in tears that he had tried to persuade Giada to the last from what he indicated as an extreme gesture: “I grabbed her so as not to let her fall down, but I was unable to stop her”.

Investigations are underway on his version, nothing is left to chance and the investigations, as they should, continue. The hypothesis followed, in fact, is that of suicide, but the results and information that could come from the autopsy on the body of the 22-year-old are awaited. The prosecutor has already given the assignment to the coroner Roberto Demontis who will most likely perform the exam tomorrow at the Nuoro cemetery.

According to what has so far been reconstructed by the carabinieri of Colonel Giuseppe Castrucci, the two boys had spent the evening together at the party, also greeting several mutual friends.

THE RELATIONSHIP

Those who knew Giada and Nicola remember their relationship as “stormy”. She had left her family, friends and even her studies in Rome to stay with him in Bosa. But that hadn’t been enough to keep the bond strong. And at the end of their story she would never have resigned. “Remember that happiness is inside the little things,” wrote Giada on her Facebook profile. But she probably wasn’t anymore. The most concrete hypothesis, in fact, is that the girl had a fight with her ex the other night and that the two have not managed to recompose their relationship, causing the 22-year-old a pain that she has not been able to overcome, up to throwing herself in the void, in a gesture that, perhaps initially, was only meant to be demonstrative. The victim’s father is also convinced of this: “That boy is suffering as much as I am,” she says. Yesterday the father, originally from Amatrice (Rieti) and the mother, who lives in Trevignano Romano, were traveling to Sardinia. On the matter the last word belongs to the autopsy, it will be the examination to clarify any doubts about the girl’s death, until then every trail remains open. The Bosa beer fest review has been partially suspended. «We never wanted to write a post like this – reads the social page of the event -. The serious mourning that has struck our city has shocked us and for this reason we have suspended the musical programming for the morning and the afternoon and our audience will stop to dedicate a moment of silence to this young woman who has passed away”.

