She is Manuela: the future wife of Santiago Mele, Junior goalkeeper

She is Manuela: the future wife of Santiago Mele, Junior goalkeeper

Santiago Mele, the Junior FutbolRed goalkeeper, had a night to remember as he not only celebrated his team’s victory, but also took a big step in his personal life. During the Atlético Junior celebrations, Mele got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Manuela.

The surprise proposal took place in the midst of the team’s jubilant celebrations for their latest victory. The entire moment was caught on camera and quickly went viral on social media, with many fans and well-wishers congratulating the happy couple on their engagement.

The goalkeeper’s romantic gesture added an extra touch of celebration to an already memorable night for the team, as they were also celebrating a recent victory. Mele’s now-fiancée, Manuela, looked visibly surprised and overjoyed as she said yes to the heartfelt proposal.

This heartwarming moment marks a new chapter in the lives of Santiago Mele and Manuela, and it was a fitting addition to the night’s festivities at the ‘Window of Champions’. Congratulations poured in for the couple from fans, teammates, and well-wishers, making it a night to remember for everyone involved.

The omen of Santiago Mele’s arrival at Junior has continued to bring good fortune for both him and the team, and now, with this new milestone in his personal life, Mele’s future looks even brighter.

As the celebrations continue, it is clear that Santiago Mele will have many more highlights to look forward to both on and off the field. Congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement, and here’s to a future filled with love and happiness.

