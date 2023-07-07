She rejected Sparta with thanks, now the young Czech is the best in Europe. And she never wanted to race!

She was clever, agile and very brave from an early age. “I jumped into everything and only then found out if it was good or if it didn’t work at all,” says 17-year-old Iveta Miculyčová with a smile in the Mixzóna podcast. At first, she successfully applied her versatile sports talent in football, before the world of BMX freestyle captivated her. As is her habit, she threw herself headlong into it and this year became the European champion for the second time in this progressive Olympic discipline!

