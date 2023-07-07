Home » She rejected Sparta with thanks, now the young Czech is the best in Europe. And she never wanted to race!
Sports

She rejected Sparta with thanks, now the young Czech is the best in Europe. And she never wanted to race!

by admin

She was clever, agile and very brave from an early age. “I jumped into everything and only then found out if it was good or if it didn’t work at all,” says 17-year-old Iveta Miculyčová with a smile in the Mixzóna podcast. At first, she successfully applied her versatile sports talent in football, before the world of BMX freestyle captivated her. As is her habit, she threw herself headlong into it and this year became the European champion for the second time in this progressive Olympic discipline!

See also  Serie A today, Monday postponements live: Cagliari-Spezia and Sampdoria-Milan - Sport

You may also like

Vondroušová’s rival experienced great drama at Wimbledon. I...

Psalm vs Luchè, complete dissing: all the question...

Man City’s women’s team pays British record fee

Wu Jingui Confirms Shenhua’s Core Players’ Recovery from...

Detroit Tigers Shut Out Oakland Athletics 9-0, Báez...

503 Service Unavailable: Error Encountered While Accessing http://m.cnhubei.com/content/2023-07/07/content_16148366.html

In Cameroon, Kylian Mbappé back on paternal land

Wimbledon 2023: Andy Murray leads Stefanos Tsitsipas before...

Norwegian Super League: Hankan vs Aalesund – A...

Silverstone F1 Gp, where to see it on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy