Fedez calls Chiara Ferragni live on Instagram. After complimenting her on how good she was at the Sanremo Festival, the rapper wanted to reveal more but the digital entrepreneur said to avoid and shortly after she closed the live. Fedez at that point only rhymed until he continued the chat with the Trash Italiano page and spoke about Anna Oxa.
What happened
Shortly after the performance, Fedez made a live broadcast with Trash Italiano. Between one chat and another, the rapper revealed a background which, according to his story, would have occurred during the day of rehearsals, precisely. The singer said that Anna Oxa would have jumped your turn to waitthus surpassing all other artists.
Following Fedez he was keen to clarify again: «You can be David Bowie, you can be whoever the f *** you want. Who are you to leapfrog the others who are there working just as much as you. My wife told me not to say that. He is a great artist and I respect her, but there are behaviors… ».
