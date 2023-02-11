Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Fedez calls Chiara Ferragni live on Instagram. After complimenting her on how good she was at the Sanremo Festival, the rapper wanted to reveal more but …

Fedez calls Chiara Ferragni live on Instagram. After complimenting her on how good she was at the Sanremo Festival, the rapper wanted to reveal more but the digital entrepreneur said to avoid and shortly after she closed the live. Fedez at that point only rhymed until he continued the chat with the Trash Italiano page and spoke about Anna Oxa.

What happened



Shortly after the performance, Fedez made a live broadcast with Trash Italiano. Between one chat and another, the rapper revealed a background which, according to his story, would have occurred during the day of rehearsals, precisely. The singer said that Anna Oxa would have jumped your turn to waitthus surpassing all other artists.

«There was a selection of artists who had to rehearse. She arrived and skipped the ladder: we were waiting our turn, and there were many of us. She arrived and passed in front of everyone. She was very rude, I wanted to tell her but I saw her and let it go. Will tomorrow know? I don’t give a f****». These are the words of Fedez who, by his own admission, was visibly “honestly tipsy”.



Following Fedez he was keen to clarify again: «You can be David Bowie, you can be whoever the f *** you want. Who are you to leapfrog the others who are there working just as much as you. My wife told me not to say that. He is a great artist and I respect her, but there are behaviors… ».

Read the full article

on The Messenger