Home Sports SheBelieves Cup: United States beat Brazil to win fourth title in a row
Sports

SheBelieves Cup: United States beat Brazil to win fourth title in a row

by admin
SheBelieves Cup: United States beat Brazil to win fourth title in a row
Mallory Swanson (centre) scored the winning goal for the United States

Mallory Swanson scored the decisive goal as the United States won their fourth consecutive SheBelieves Cup with a 2-1 victory against Brazil.

Prolific forward Swanson neatly finished in the second half for her seventh goal in five games.

Alex Morgan gave the US the lead in first-half added time while Ludmila pulled a goal back for Brazil in the 90th minute.

The win caps a turnaround in form for the US side after a poor end to 2022.

Friendly defeats by England, Spain and Germany saw them record three successive losses for the first time since 1993.

However their confidence will surely have returned during the SheBelieves Cup and they will have belief they can land an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

“The whole time throughout the tournament, while we’re in camp, we’re talking about how it’s not just about this tournament it’s about preparation for the World Cup,” said head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

“The fact we were able to do well against such great opponents – all three of them, Canada, Japan and Brazil – is very motivating for us going forward because we believe we still have a few things to fix and get better.”

Victory over Brazil in Frisco, Texas, followed 2-0 and 1-0 wins against Canada and Japan respectively in the round-robin tournament.

The United States start their World Cup campaign on 22 July against Vietnam before further group E games in New Zealand against the Netherlands and Portugal.

United States players celebrate on stage as they lift the trophy
The United States have won six of the eight editions of the SheBelieves Cup

Line-ups

USA

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Closer
  • 23Fox
  • 12Bulk
  • 4Sauerbrunn
  • 19DunnSubstituted forSonnettat 61′minutes
  • 16LavelleSubstituted forSanchezat 71′minutes
  • 17SullivanBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMewisat 80′minutes
  • 10Horan
  • 5RodmanSubstituted forWilliamsat 61′minutes
  • 13MorganSubstituted forKornieckat 81′minutes
  • 9SwansonSubstituted forRapinoeat 71′minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Sanchez
  • 3Cook
  • 6Williams
  • 7Hatch
  • 8Huerta
  • 11Purce
  • 14Sonnett
  • 15Rapinoe
  • 18Murphy
  • 20Kornieck
  • 21French
  • 22Mewis

Brazil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1da Silva Leite
  • 5by Souza da SilvaSubstituted forSantos Nhaiaat 62′minutes
  • 14loyal coast
  • 4Carvalho Souza
  • 6days of Britto
  • 20Silva NephewSubstituted forKliemaschewsk de Araujoat 45′minutes
  • 17Alves BorgesSubstituted forVieira da Silva Veigaat 58′minutes
  • 21FerrazBooked at 34mins
  • 11Loyal da SilvaBooked at 70mins
  • 16Zaneratto JoãoSubstituted forda Silvaat 87′minutes
  • 9of OliveiraSubstituted forda Silva Ferreiraat 45′minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Santos Nhaia
  • 7da Silva
  • 8Kliemaschewsk de Araujo
  • 10Vieira da Silva Veiga
  • 12Izidoro Lima da Silva
  • 13Two Saints of Lima
  • 15Bianchi
  • 18da Silva Ferreira
  • 19Assis Ribeiro
  • 22Dionysius
  • 23Nunes da Silva

Referee:
Marie-Soleil Beaudoin

Live Text

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

You may also like

the permanent exile of Chakhtar Donetsk footballers

MOTION OF CENSORSHIP | Vox does not know...

He was also taught by a world champion,...

PSG coach Raul Gonzalez stays the course in...

Nordic World Cup: Pinkelnig takes a run at...

“This squad is not competitive like this”

Atlanta Hawks, Ime Udoka also in the running

IN MEXICO CITY 1968 THE GOLD EXPLOIT OF...

Max Verstappen sets the pace, lots of aerodynamic...

Brutal Sundays – The music blaring in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy