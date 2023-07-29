Sheikh Ahmad – SPORT & POLITICS

One of the greatest crime stories in the world of Olympic sports takes another surprising turn. The Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended Kuwaiti multi-functionary Sheikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al-Sabah for three years as an IOC member. Sheikh Ahmad, a member of the ruling clan in Kuwait and currently his country’s defense minister and deputy prime minister, arranged for his brother Talal to be elected president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in early July – allegedly using corrupt means that had dominated the OCA for decades.

For three decades, the IOC has covered up the machinations of Sheikh Ahmad, whose father was an IOC member and OCA President. Sheikh Ahmad and IOC President Thomas Bach have supported each other for many years. According to Ahmad, on the fringes of the 2001 IOC General Assembly in Moscow, the duo made a pact that said Bach would become IOC President first, then the Sheikh. Part 1 of the deal was fulfilled in Buenos Aires in 2013 when Bach was elected IOC boss with strong support from Ahmad. Part 2 of the agreement can no longer be implemented, because the next presidential election is scheduled for 2025 – and Sheikh Ahmad is now suspended by the Bach-listening IOC Executive Committee until 2026.

Sheikh Ahmad will not let this sit on him. Especially since the IOC leadership declared at the same time that it would not accept the result of the most recent OCA election. Sooner or later, the Sheikh’s younger brother, Talal, will also lose the OCA presidency. OCA has been firmly in the hands of the Al-Sabah clan since it was founded in 1982: first the father of the two sheikhs presided, then for thirty years Sheikh Ahmad, and for a few days Sheikh Talal.

OCA is headquartered in Kuwait and has so far been led by a Kuwaiti Director General, who has another major role in the Olympic cosmos, as head of the federation with the most Olympic decisions: Husain Al-Musallam has been President of the World Aquatics Federation since 2021 ). He was confirmed in office for eight years at the Congress in Fukuoka this week. Al-Musallam was Sheikh Ahmad’s henchman for what seemed like forever and as such was involved in numerous dubious activities. The duo made headlines around the world in 2017 when they were exposed as bribe payers in one of FIFA’s criminal trials in the United States. Shortly thereafter, DER SPIEGEL revealed further corrupt activities by Al-Musallam and Sheikh Ahmad in the OCA empire.

The tablecloth between Ahmad Al-Sabah and his once closest servant Al-Musallam has long since been cut. At the OCA Congress in Bangkok at the beginning of July, it came to an absurd conclusion that Al-Musallam was running for the presidency against Ahmad’s brother Talal. The IOC favored Al-Musallam. But he was defeated by 20:24 votes. Less than three weeks later, the IOC leadership suspended the older of the two sports sheikhs at an unprecedented speed. The matter is a state affair in Kuwait and is sending shockwaves through the Olympic world. The consequences are unforeseeable. Both Ahmad Al-Sabah and Husain Al-Musallam have the insides to bring down the IOC house of cards – and drag numerous world Olympic federations into the abyss. Swimming, handball, soccer, judo, Ahmad Al-Sabah pulled the strings everywhere, manipulated elections, influenced sports competitions and, according to the records, bought votes. Al-Musallam was his master mind and executor. Other employees from OCA headquarters are also the focus of judicial bodies around the world. Al-Musallam’s predecessor as OCA director-general had already been declared an undesirable person by the IOC in 2004 because of corruption.

Sheikh Ahmad is still one of the most influential figures in global Olympic business. So far, he has had direct access to politicians and despots who dominate world sport, such as Vladimir Putin (Russia), Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (Saudi Arabia), Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani (Qatar) and also to the highest Chinese leadership circles. The IOC now bans all Olympic officials from having any contact with Sheikh Al-Sabah. This contact ban also applies to Qatar’s Emir Tamim, who has been an IOC member since 2002 and had granted his friend Al-Sabah asylum in Doha in recent years, when the Kuwaiti came under strong political pressure in his homeland and was temporarily in Al-Sabah. Sabah clan had fallen from grace.

But why is Sheikh Ahmed only suspended for three years? Why wasn’t he expelled from the IOC long ago for permanent offences? Why is the IOC demanding clarification from the Asian Olympic Council, which is traditionally one of the most corrupt sports organizations in the world, on the events surrounding the presidential election, but is already anticipating the result of this clarification work by suspending Sheikh Ahmad?

Answers to these questions all show that the rules of ethics in the IOC are always interpreted in a way that is acceptable to the IOC leaders in terms of sport policy. The so-called Ethics Committee does not act independently, but is integrated into the IOC administration and chain of command. President Bach has always supported and made deals with his old buddy Al-Sabah. Traditionally, Al-Sabah’s activities were at least tolerated. His involvement in several criminal cases had no consequences. Five years ago, after criminal proceedings began in Switzerland, Al-Sabah suspended himself as an IOC member. Two years ago he was sentenced to prison in Switzerland for fraud and forgery, but the IOC did not act. Now everything suddenly had to happen very quickly.

The ethics committee’s paper, which was surprisingly published by the IOC (an equally rare event), mentions red-hot events that were only a few days or even hours ago. The wording in the verdict against Al-Sabah reads as if it was hastily cobbled together and would hardly stand up to legal scrutiny if it were due to the rule of law – but that’s not it. It was obviously about taking Sheikh Ahmed out of the race immediately. It is possible that a decision in the appeals process in Switzerland will be made relatively quickly; It is also possible that charges will be brought against him in other countries, according to SPIEGEL research there are indications of this.

The IOC leadership did not want to take any risks this time, because Sheikh Ahmad was above all a danger for the IOC presidential elections in 2025. He was the only one in the Olympic world who could have thwarted Thomas Bach’s plans. This is exactly why he was suspended until 2026 for the time being.

President Bach’s twelve-year term of office expires in 2025. There are two scenarios for how things could continue at the top of the IOC. Variant 1: The IOC changes the Olympic Charter and allows Bach more years in office. Variant 2: The rules remain untouched, Bach resigns and of course wants to decide who will succeed him. This could be the first time a woman has taken the lead at the IOC. It is quite possible that Bach chose Kirsty Coventry from Zimbabwe, whom he has been positioning in the IOC for years. Coventry, Olympic swimming champion and Minister of Sport in Zimbabwe, has been put in position by Bach for years – and thanks him with obsequiousness. According to information from SPIEGEL, Bach has told high-ranking officials in recent weeks that although many officials have asked him to extend his term of office, he is tending to step down in 2025.

If that is actually the case, he wants to arrange his successor himself. Sheikh Al-Sabah, with his old Olympic alliances and his ties to China, Russia, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, would probably have been the only person who could thwart Bach’s plans. Above all, however, Al-Sabah would have reminded the IOC President of the old Moscow Pact. There is at least one other connection between Bach and Kuwait, which allows for speculation and creates the appearance of a conflict of interest, which Bach always rejects: Michael Weinig AG from Bach’s hometown of Tauberbischofsheim, according to its own statements the world market leader in wood machine construction, has been firmly established for many decades in the hands of Kuwaiti investors – and Bach is the chairman of the supervisory board there, a position he did not give up even after his election as IOC President.

The core question is currently: why did the IOC act exceptionally, why so suddenly?

Apparently, the IOC leadership also wants to prevent a special OCA congress planned by Sheikh Talal for mid-August. It is rumored that Talal, supported by his brother Ahmad, could publish incriminating material against Husain Al-Musallam at this congress. Al-Musallam has enjoyed a certain amount of protection from Bach and his management team for some time. The IOC is now putting pressure on the 45 National Olympic Committees (NOC) united in the Olympic Council of Asia. The IOC has announced that it will no longer distribute the Olympic royalties and funding for the NOK via the OCA, but rather independently. Financial leverage has still helped organize majorities, or at least trigger a shift in sentiment. How the new big players in the Olympic business react will be crucial: will Saudi Arabia and Qatar drop their ally Ahmad Al-Sabah? Will the IOC link the Al-Sabah ban to stepping up talks with Saudi Arabia and Qatar over the 2036 Summer Olympics? Everything is possible. This power game is played out at this highest level.

But nobody should be fooled: Ahmad Al Fahad Al-Sabah masters such maneuvers like no other. He’s a stand-up man. He’s a fighter. All or nothing. He has all sorts of leverage and power knowledge to thwart the plans of the IOC leadership and trigger a tsunami in the Olympic world. The final chapter in this never-ending saga is far from written.

